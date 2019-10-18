Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet New Baby Bump Photos at 28 Weeks Pregnant

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff get closer every day to the birth of their unborn son, and the former Little People, Big World couple couldn’t be happier to be adding to their growing family.

Thursday, the expectant mother took to Instagram to share some seriously adorable maternity photos featuring 2-year-old daughter Ember, and fans can’t get enough!

In the first of two photos, Audrey and Jeremy squat beside a sassy looking Ember in on-trend fall styling, while in the second, Ember kisses her mom’s growing belly.

“We are getting more and more excited to meet baby brother #28weekspregnant (I think),” she captioned the photos, adding a crying laughing emoji. “We took some dreamy fall family photos of the 4 of us this week and I can’t wait to share more soon!”

After welcoming their daughter Ember Jean in September 2017, the TLC couple announced on social media in July they are expecting a second child, who they later learned would be a little boy: “We’ve got some exciting news. Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Since then, things have been flying by for the couple, with Audrey revealing just three weeks ago she was just getting around to tracking her bump on Instagram.

“Still cannot believe how fast this pregnancy is going compared to Ember,” Audrey captioned a photo of her stomach. “25 weeks already seems unreal … Also, I’ve literally taken zero bump pictures. I think this might be a first.”

That doesn’t mean the Roloffs haven’t been prepping for the birth, revealing on their Behind the Scenes podcast earlier this summer they had already developed their birth plan.

“So I’ve always been pretty crunchy,” Audrey said. “If medical interventions are unnecessary then I just lean more on the natural side, but I also wanted to experience the true pains of childbirth and pregnancy.”

“I loved that I had access to medical professionals,” she continued of delivering Ember. “Heaven forbid if anything ever happened…I had really great nurses and midwives…I felt like I had a home birth at the hospital.”

