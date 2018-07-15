Audrey Roloff Shares Photo of Daughter Ember With Cousin Jackson

The next generation of Little People, Big World stars is spending some quality time together!

Less than a week after announcing that she and husband Jeremy Roloff would no longer be appearing on the TLC reality series, Audrey Roloff shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her daughter Ember, almost 10 months, and 1-year-old cousin Jackson, the son of Zach and Tori Roloff, getting some serious playtime in their little red wagon.

Accompanied by an emoji heart and Tori’s Instagram handle, Audrey made it clear that just because her family won’t be filming for the reality series anymore, the family isn’t spending less time together.

The shocking announcement came Tuesday, with Jeremy and Audrey revealing that their decision came after quite a bit of thought.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram at the time. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” Jeremy continued. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

He concluded with a message to fans: “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

The couple is also making moves to expand their brand and business outside of the show, even announcing in March that they would be releasing a book.

“Over the years Jeremy and I have received thousands of comments, messages, and e-mails containing questions about dating, long distance, purity, conflict, love, and how we prepared for marriage,” Audrey wrote on Instagram at the time. “That being said, it is so liberating to finally be able to share this exciting news with all of you…. WE ARE WRITING A BOOK!!!!”

She continued: “The book is essentially our love story. We are spilling never before told tales from our dating journey, and all the ups and downs and ins and outs of our love story,” Audrey explained. “The pages are filling up with our failures and successes, what we learned from dating and long distance, and how we prepared more for our marriage than our wedding.”

We can’t wait to see what the couple does next!

Photo credit: Instagram/Audrey Roloff