Audrey Roloff Says She’s ‘Heartached’ After Recent Setback at Home

Less than two months after having their first child, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are experiencing some significant and heartbreaking setbacks in their first home.
Bye bye kitchen😥 Life update👇🏻(in case you don’t watch my instragram stories) 6 months ago Jeremy and l bought our first home, a bit of a fixer upper. l was 6 months pregnant at the time, but we decided to do a minor remodel, mostly we wanted to update our 1960’s kitchen and take out a wall to open it up to the living room. What we thought would take 4 weeks ended up taking 3 months… We finally moved in 3 weeks before my due date – still without a stove/oven and a few other lingering things to finished up. 11 days after my due date, we brought Ember Jean Roloff home, and she started rocking and ruling our world;) Flash forward 2 months – full of tears, doctors appointments, prayers, laughter, learning, sleepless nights, cuddles, hundreds of baby pics, take-out, and Netflix… we come to find out our dishwasher had been leaking water under our kitchen😭 and all our hard work would need to be ripped out and redone🤦🏼♀️ this time with a newborn baby and during the holidays… l was just starting to feel like l got my feet back under me again since having Ember, we finished pumpkin season, and we were days away from being able to cook our first home cooked meal. As they say, “If you can make lt through a remodel you can go through anything…” Well, looks like we are about to make it through two in one year🤷🏼♀️ Yesterday our entire kitchen got torn up (muchhhhh worse than this photo). To be honest, l was pretty heartached, angry, frustrated, and bitter for at least a solid 24 hours. But today the Lord reminded me of this simple yet significant truth. There is ALWAYS MORE to my story than what l can see, know, and understand. “…as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:18 So all this? l know He will work it for my good and His glory. The Lord is the author, l simply get to be a faithful narrator – His past faithfulness demands my present trust. #alwaymore #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent
The Little People, Big World couple has regularly been chronicling the kitchen/living room renovation of their first home on Instagram for months, finally finishing the huge project for the most part 11 weeks after baby Ember Jean was born.
Videos by PopCulture.com
But it looks like something went wrong in the process, and the TLC cast members will be having a lot more to do before their home is what they hoped it would be.
Up Next: Audrey Roloff Reveals One of the Biggest Strengths in Her Marriage
“Bye bye kitchen,” Audrey captioned a picture of her standing with baby Ember in a torn-up kitchen.
After explaining a little bit about the “fixer upper” project to update the “1960’s kitchen” and open up the living room, the 26-year-old revealed that the family dishwasher has been leaking water under the kitchen and ruining the entire renovation.
“Flash forward 2 months — full of tears, doctors appointments, prayers, laughter, learning, sleepless nights, cuddles, hundreds of baby pics, take-out, and Netflix… we come to find out our dishwasher had been leaking water under our kitchen and all our hard work would need to be ripped out and redone,” she said. “This time with a newborn baby and during the holidays.”
She admits that she feels like she got her “feet back under [her] again since having Ember,” and this knocked her off balance.
“To be honest, l was pretty heartached, angry, frustrated, and bitter for at least a solid 24 hours,” she said. “But today the Lord reminded me of this simple yet significant truth. There is ALWAYS MORE to my story than what l can see, know, and understand.”
The new mom continued, saying that her faith will help her through this tough time.
“So all this? l know He will work it for my good and His glory,” she said. “The Lord is the author, l simply get to be a faithful narrator — His past faithfulness demands my present trust.”