Audrey Roloff Responds After Being Shamed for Baby Bump Photo

Since announcing her pregnancy this past winter, TLC cast member, Audrey Roloff has been documenting her growing bump on social media with snapshots week after week. But a recent post shared to one of her networks sparked backlash among conservative fans.

The Little People, Big World family member and barre instructor took to Facebook to share an image of herself standing in front of a bathroom mirror, wearing a sports bra and sweatpants, with her belly on full display.

Captioning the image with the hashtag, “almost 39 weeks,” Roloff adds, “Does it get any lower?!?”

It was that comment made by the 25-year-old that generated criticism from viewers of the TLC series, with Mary Alexander of North Carolina writing, “I love this family but I think it’s a disgrace to show your body to all the viewers. My opinion. It should be for your husband’s eyes only.”

Priscilla Mccollum of Florida wrote, “Why do young mothers-to-be want to show their naked bellies?”

But of course, the criticism didn’t end there as two more chimed with Linda Banks of New Jersey chiming in, “I am so sick of you showing your belly,” while Kathleen Pierce Olivero of California wrote, “You are not the first woman or little girl to have a baby!!!”

Roloff did not respond immediately to the haters, but did make a statement by changing her profile image on the network that very same day with an image of her sitting cross-legged in bed with bra and underwear on, along with a smile on her face.

Roloff and her husband, Jeremy are expecting their first child on Sept. 1. In an exclusive with Us Weekly, Roloff invited the publication to a second baby shower she had on Aug. 18, revealing she and Jeremy are anxious to welcome their first on Sept. 1, but enjoying these last few weeks alone as a unit of two.

“I’d say we’re very excited, but there are definitely some nerves that come along with it!” Roloff said.