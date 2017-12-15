Audrey Roloff Talks ‘Play Dates’ With Husband Jeremy

Audrey Roloff is embracing the sillier side of life.

The Little People, Big World cast member opened up about lightening up in her relationship with husband Jeremy Roloff in an Instagram post Wednesday.

In the photo she shared, Audrey and Jeremy play “airplane” in matching holiday pajamas in front of their Christmas tree.

“I wouldn’t consider Jeremy and I to be silly,” she captioned the shot. “We’re far more inclined to spend the evening in a serious debate, working on new ideas for our ministries, or casting vision for our future. Sometimes I think we need to schedule ‘play dates’ instead of ‘date nights.’ “

The 26-year-old said often her date nights with Jeremy turn into “brainstorming sessions” that can get into “gray hairs” territories like “big looming decisions,” finances and work.

“Sometimes I think we need to just lighten up,” Audrey continued. “Read a novel instead of the news and self-help… Watch a comedy instead of apologetics, mysteries, and documentaries…. Give each other our undivided attention, instead of constantly multitasking… Maybe we just need to stop idolizing productivity and give ourselves permission to play.”

“Maybe you need permission to play too? Who cares if it’s cheesy! Dress up in matching PJ’s, have a tickle fight, or suspend yourself in the air balancing on your husbands feet;) Let’s not undermine the value of playfulness,” she concluded.

The two have had a stressful couple of months. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ember Jean, in September, and have suffered some setbacks when it comes to their home renovation last month.

After two months of renovations, which Audrey said were “full of tears, doctors appointments, prayers, laughter, learning, sleepless nights, cuddles, hundreds of baby pics, take-out, and Netflix,” the couple found out their dishwasher had been leaking under the floor and they would have to take out the whole kitchen, “this time with a newborn baby and during the holidays.”

However, she’s staying positive, she added.

“To be honest, l was pretty heartached, angry, frustrated, and bitter for at least a solid 24 hours,” she said. “But today the Lord reminded me of this simple yet significant truth. There is ALWAYS MORE to my story than what l can see, know, and understand.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @audreyroloff