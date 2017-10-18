Audrey Roloff Gets Mom-Shamed Over Daughter Ember Jean’s Outfit

Audrey Roloff can’t catch a break when it comes to sharing pics of her and husband Jeremy’s adorable one-month-old daughter, Ember Jean. The new mom shared a sweet snap on Facebook on Friday of her newborn dressed in an “Always More Milk” onesie and brown tights — but some of her followers had a few thoughts on the outfit.

“Omg . . . She is so cute. Not crazy though . . . how her mother dresses her. What happened to cute little dresses . . . not ugly colored leggings. Lol . . .” one person wrote.

“She cute. But not a fan of the outfit. Creepy brown tights. Why not a colorful beautiful dress! The onesie needs help!” someone else commented.

A third critic snipped, “Lose the Aunt Jemima scarf!”

While the Little People, Big World cast member chose not to respond to the shaming comments, plenty of her fans came to her defense in the comment section.

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, maybe don’t say anything at all?” one person wrote.

This isn’t Roloff’s first experience with mom shaming on social media. In August, the fitness instructor shared a mirror selfie of her baby bump, which angered some of her more conservative followers.

“I love this family but I think it’s a disgrace to show your body to all the viewers. My opinion. It should be for your husband’s eyes only,” one person wrote.

“I am so sick of you showing your belly,” someone else commented.

Chimed another: “You are not the first woman or little girl to have a baby!!!”

Roloff did not respond directly in the comments to the haters, but did make a statement by changing her Facebook profile picture that same day to an image of her smiling while sitting cross-legged in bed in her bra and underwear.

All the negative social media attention hasn’t stopped Roloff from sharing photos of her 5-week-old. Last week, she shared a photo when Ember Jean turned one month old.

“Our baby girl is 4 weeks old today!!!” she captioned the image. “I feel like we just came home from the hospital yesterday… wow. She eats and wiggles by day, and eats and cuddles by night.”

“She loves the bath, and she prefers sleeping up right or on our chests,” Roloff continued. “She smiles a lot and we swear it’s intentional.”

