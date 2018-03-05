Audrey Roloff Shares Gorgeous 6-Month Photos of Daughter Ember

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff‘s little girl is growing up!

The Little People, Big World family’s first child, daughter Ember, is about to turn six months old this week, and the TLC cast member decided to commemorate the occasion with some of the most beautiful photos of the little girl.

Audrey showed off her baby’s growing smile and adorable pink head wrap in an Instagram slideshow this weekend.

“Oh my gasssshhhh my heartttt. I just cant handle it,” she captioned the photos with a heart emoji. “Swipe right for eyes that will take your [breath] away.”

She also shared the results of Ember’s six-month check up in a separate post.

“We took this chunky girl to her 6 month check up today!” she captioned a photo of Ember at the doctor’s office. “NO WAY has it been 6 months (in 10 more days technically) since we labored through the night and brought our precious baby into this world. I am honestly so thankful for those wristband rolls, plump checks and squishable thighs.”

She also revealed that her difficulties breastfeeding due to repeated mastitis diagnoses have largely subsided. “With all the issues I endured in those first few months, we were told that we’d never be able to exclusively breastfed,” she said. “Yet here we are hitting the 90th percentiles on pure mama milk! This post is not to discourage anyone whose journey looked different than mine, I’m simply praising God for fulfilling this desire of my heart. Breastfeeding is a blessing, but I understand that it’s not always a choice.”

She concluded her post with a missive for her fellow moms. “Rock on mamas, don’t compare your story to mine or anyone else’s,” she said. “‘Consider it joy’ for wherever God has you on your motherhood journey.”

While no official return date has been announced for Little People, Big World, Jeremy revealed in February that the cast was almost done filming, and that they expected a March premiere date.

“We’re currently wrapping up some scene-work for the season here. Last couple of scenes!” the 27-year-old reality star said in one of his Instagram Stories.

