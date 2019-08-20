Audrey Roloff Posts Bright-Colored Gender Reveal Party Photo, and Fans Love It

Audrey Roloff is still in shock after she and her husband Jeremy Roloff revealed the sex of their second child. On Monday, the Little People, Big World star took to Instagram to share more photos from her gender reveal party, which was held over the weekend, showing brightly colored snapshots from the moment they learned they were expecting a baby boy.

“Still can’t believe we are having a baby boy,” Roloff captioned the photos, adding a string of crying and blue heart emojis. “Ember is very excited to meet ‘baby brah’ (brother) and of course so are we. But now…. what to name him….”

The gallery included images of the TLC reality star, who was holding oldest child Ember Jean, and her husband smiling for the camera surrounded by blue smoke, a photo of the trio celebrating, as well as an image of Roloff and her husband sharing a kiss.

Fans of the couple are still just as shocked and equally as excited as the Little People, Big World couple, many taking to the comments section with sweet messages.

“Over the moon excited for you all!” one fan wrote. “Ember is gonna be the best big sister!”

“Best news ever!!! Congrats mama!!!!!” commented a second.

Some even chimed in with a few name suggestions.

“Archer ? Arch is another word for Bend. Get it ?” one wrote. “Lol I know you guys will pick something perfect just for him.”

“I have a million girl names but wow, boy names are so tough!!” another shared.

“Cameron would be so cute!!” wrote a third.

“Rowan. Meaning ‘little red one’, to go along with Ember,” another suggested.

“Asher! (Playing on the fire theme),” a fifth commented.

After announcing that they were expecting in July, Roloff and her husband announced on Sunday, Aug. 18 that they were giving Ember a baby brother. They shared the news on Instagram with the help of some cupcakes and gender reveal smoke bombs.

The announcement came just days after Roloff had teased that she would soon be learning the sex of her baby on the way, asking fans just last week to “take your guess.” According to the comments section of the post, many had been anticipating a blue reveal.

Baby boy Roloff is set to arrive on January 8, 2019, just a few months after Tori Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff are expected to welcome their second child, a baby girl who will join their son Jackson in November.