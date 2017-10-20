Audrey Roloff Accused of Putting Baby Ember in a ‘Straitjacket’

Audrey Roloff is no stranger to social media controversy. Just this week her Facebook followers mom-shamed her for dressing her 5-week-old daughter, Ember Jean, in leggings instead of a dress, and she was continually body-shamed during her pregnancy for showing off her growing baby bump.

But Thursday, she found herself in the center of yet another baby controversy. Her husband and fellow Little People, Big World regular Jeremy Roloff shared a sweet fall photo of Audrey wearing Ember Jean in a baby carrier at a farm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How could she? She’s in a straightjacket!” one person wrote.

“That looks incredibly uncomfortable for her,” someone else commented.

“I think her legs are too spread out. Her hips are not in good position,” another person wrote.

Other commenters came to the Roloffs’ defense.

“What a bunch of judgmental people on this post. Mommy and daddy know best! Baby Ember is happy and comfy. Didn’t your parents ever teach you that if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all?” one person said.

More: Audrey Roloff Opens up About the First Time She Said ‘I Love You’ to Jeremy

“Why do people feel the need to comment on position of baby?” someone else wrote.

Even Jeremy chimed in, responding to the person who said Ember Jean looked “incredibly uncomfortable.”

“Babies looooove it,” he commented.

Ever since giving birth to Ember Jean in September, Audrey has been battling mastitis, an an inflammation of the breast caused by bacteria entering the body through a cracked or sore nipple. The new mom opened up about how difficult breastfeeding has been for her.

“While I am overflowing with love for my daughter and husband, I won’t sugar coat it… these past two weeks have been HARD,” she wrote on Instagram a month ago. “The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again.”

“I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards. I got all the things… the common ‘TMI’ postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the pain that I’ve experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions,” she added.

In Jeremy’s photo of the proud mom holding Ember Jean comfortably in her carrier, Audrey looks like she’s feeling a lot better.