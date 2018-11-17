E! Reality Series ‘Ashlee+Evan’ Reportedly Canceled

Ashlee+Evan, the reality series starring Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, has reportedly been cancelled, according to an exclusive from Life & Style. Simpson’s big sister, Jessica Simpson, is also allegedly a source for the rumors.

An insider told Life & Style that Ashlee+Evan “failed to connect with viewers” during its first season. A guest at Jessica’s Hidden Hills Halloween party told the outlet that Jessica told guests not to ask her sister, Simpson about the reality show.

“Jessica said it was a kind of sore subject at the moment,” the guest recalled. “Neither Ashlee nor Evan wanted to talk about it.”

Ashlee+Evan ran six episodes from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14. The most-watched episode, Sept. 23’s “Facing Fears,” was watched by just 540,000 viewers. The series was timed with the release of Simpson and Ross’ debut single “I Do” and their self-titled EP.

Ross and Simpson married in 2014 and are parents to Jagger Snow Ross, 3. Simpson also has a 9-year-old son, Bronx, from her relationship with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

One episode of the series focused on Simpson and Ross’ struggles to balance their career, while also hanging out with friends and raising a family.

“There’s always people over. It’s like so loud last night. I couldn’t sleep,” Simpson told Ross in a September episode, notes E! News. “You know what’s important to me. You know getting into this and working again, it’s important to me that we’re with our kids, that we get the rest that we need. For me feeling like we have a balance is super important.”

However, Ross disagreed and wanted to focus on work. This ongoing struggle was a theme throughout the show’s short life span.

A source told Radar Online this week that Simpson and Ross have been fighting over the show’s future, which has still not been confirmed by E!.

“Ashlee and Evan got in a huge fight because he didn’t want to do the show in the first place and he is upset that now they look like failures,” the source said. “Ashlee assured Evan that the show would be a hit… She told him that fans have been begging her to come back to TV.”

The source said Simpson thought music legend Diana Ross would be on the show, since Ross is her son. However, that never materialized.

“She’s having breakdowns and it has gotten so bad that she’s turned to Jessica for comfort,” the source said.

Despite the rocky future of their show, Simpson and Ross told the Daily Mail this week that they work hard to keep “things fresh” in their marriage. They are also planning a tour to support their EP next year.

Simpson’s older sister Jessica also had her share of bad luck with her own reality show. She and ex-husband Nick Lachey starred in Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which ran for only three seasons and saw the couple split in 2007 after it ended.

PopCulture.com has reached out to NBCUniversal and E! Entertainment for comment about the alleged cancellation.

