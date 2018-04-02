Arie Luyendyk Jr. Provokes Outrage With Foolish Pregnancy Prank

The Bachelor couple isn’t winning back any popularity points with this prank.

On Sunday, controversial reality TV couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham drew the ire of Bachelor Nation again when the former Bachelor pulled a pregnancy prank for April Fool’s Day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven!” he tweeted alongside a picture of a baby bump, which he purported to be Burnham’s. Soon after, he followed up with “APRIL FOOLS!”

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

APRIL FOOLS! — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

Fans of the ABC dating show franchise, however, knew Luyendyk Jr. was joking, as Burnham has posted a number of photos of herself on their recent international vacation with a totally flat tummy.

Not only did people find the prank lame, but they also called out the couple for being insensitive joking about pregnancy when many women who try to become pregnant have trouble, or suffer miscarriages.

So distasteful. You thought the world was against you before. You just poured gas on that fire. Hopefully you two don’t have to struggle with this issues so many women face each day. pic.twitter.com/VbwaOGdJh8 — Brooke Brooks (@TheBrookeBrooks) April 1, 2018

What is actually wrong with you? Actually never mind, don’t answer that — Kara Manuel (@kmanuueel) April 1, 2018

Just when I thought you couldn’t have been more of an insensitive guy. — Britni Bartolomucci (@bbartolomucci) April 1, 2018

It’s like the one rule of April Fool’s Day – don’t make the lame pregnancy announcement joke. One, it isn’t funny and also is hurtful to many women struggling with infertility to see the one thing they want most made into a stupid joke. — beccarobinson (@beccarobinson) April 1, 2018

The couple isn’t exactly the most popular in Bachelor Nation, especially after Luyendyk Jr. dumped his first-pick fiancée Becca Kufrin on television to pursue a relationship with runner-up Burnham.

Burnham, although admitting the horrific experience was “embarrassing,” didn’t walk away without anything however, and is currently filming with ABC as the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

As for Burnham and Ludendyk Jr., the couple revealed to Life & Style last week that they plan on getting married this August or September, with the groom-to-be noting, “We might do a destination wedding.”

The couple was lambasted for Luyendyk Jr.’s indecisiveness, with many people calling him the “worst” Bachelor of all time, but prior to this distasteful prank, a lot of the haters had cooled off since the couple left the country to let things cool off.

“I thought we would get a lot more backlash,” Burnham told the publication.

“Since we’ve been out in public the last few days,” Luyendyk Jr. added, “people have been really supportive. It’s been really sweet.”

Maybe he spoke too soon…

Photo credit: ABC