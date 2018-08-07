Arie Luyendyk Jr. Met With Becca Kufrin Prior to ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Water under the bridge. Prior to Becca Kufrin’s big decision on The Bachelorette season finale Monday, she met with ex Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancee Lauren Burnham, the former Bachelor revealed on Instagram.

Bachelor Nation will remember that Arie and Becca were once engaged, with the current Bachelorette receiving his final rose in the last Bachelor season finale. Soon after, Arie blindsided Becca on camera, telling her he had made a mistake and wanted to marry Lauren instead of her.

It was obviously a tough time for Becca, who talked at length about how much the race car driver broke her heart prior to embarking on her own season. But before she gave her hand in marriage to another man, the trio met in the Maldives, Arie revealed in the caption of an Instagram he posted Monday.

“Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request,” he wrote. “It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us. You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this… I thank and love her everyday because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how tonight goes!”

Some of Arie’s social media followers gave the couple credit for meeting with Becca.

“I think [you’re] a stand up guy!! In the end you went with your ❤️. If anyone who has never made a mistake go ahead and throw your stone. I love you guys 💕” one person commented.

“Shows how thoughtful and caring you two are as a couple,” another said. “This is the best thing I’ve read in forever! Rooting for you guys.”

Others accused them of trying to draw attention away from her big moment.

“LET HER HAVE HER MOMENT, go away please,” one person commented.

Another echoed, “Omg [Arie] stay off her finale!!!!!!!!!!”

Arie and Lauren are currently living together in Scottsdale, Arizona, and plan to marry in January 12 in Hawaii, Lauren announced on The View in May.

“I think going back to that time, it was a big risk to do what I did and I know that it wasn’t a popular decision. But it was a decision I had to make for myself. … I knew that Lauren was the person I was supposed to be with,” Arie said of the moment. “I never watched the finale, so we don’t really know how that breakup looked on TV. But breakups are hard, and I think that everyone handles it in a different way. They say it was unedited, but it was edited. You’re not in control of the editing room and you can’t really control what they show.”

We wish all three of these Bachelor Nation members the best!

Photo credit: ABC