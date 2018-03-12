Juan Pablo Galavis Says He’s No Longer Worst ‘Bachelor’ Thanks to Arie Luyendyk Jr.

In a new interview, Juan Pablo Galavis says that thanks to Arie Luyendyk Jr. he is no longer the worst Bachelor.

Galavis has long been considered one of the worst Bachelors of all time, but now jokes that his title was “smashed” by Luyendyk Jr. in the new season.

“You know, I feel bad for him,” Galavis continued. “Because at the end of the day… you just get to be with that person for [around] 40 hours, so you don’t know them that well.”

“If he followed his heart and the other one was the girl, I guess it’s right,” Galavis added while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

During the March 5 episode, Luyendyk Jr. gave the final rose to Becca Kufrin and then subsequently proposed to her. However, the show also aired him breaking up with her weeks later and that proved to be highly controversial.

Many fans took to social media to criticize the show, with former Bachelor cast member Ben Higgins saying, “How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don’t belong in this conversation…”

Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor, defended the shows filming of the dramatic finale breakup.

“You don’t get to just tell the fairytales,” Harrison said. “There was no way Arie was going to do this and look great.”

“That was wild,” he added, according to PEOPLE. “16 years of this and that was breathtaking. It’s going to take a little bit of time to process all of that even for myself.”

Kufrin also opened up about the breakup. “It was embarrassing the way he broke up with me with the full cameras and crew around,” she told PEOPLE.

“There was a better and more tactful way to do it,” the 27-year-old added. “A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It’s not fun. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”

She went on to reveal that the breakup happened while while they were on a weekend trip in Los Angeles, and took her completely by surprise.

“I never thought for a million years that once the going started to get tough that he would throw in the towel and jump ship and say, ‘Oh sorry, I changed my mind,’” Kufrin said. “I didn’t think we were at that point whatsoever.”