Arie Luyendyk Jr. Was Reportedly in a Relationship Two Nights Before ‘Bachelor’ Announcement

When Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as the new Bachelor last week, Bachelor Nation was divided over the seemingly out-of-left-field casting option. Luyendyk Jr. had last appeared on the franchise five years ago when he finished in the runner-up spot on Emily Maynard Johnson’s season of The Bachelorette, and the race car driver and real estate agent has remained foreign to fans since.

Now, it’s being alleged that Luyendyk Jr. was actually in a relationship until just days before his casting announcement, something that’s not sitting well with Bachelor fans.

My actual ride or die A post shared by Sydney Stempfley (@sydneystempfley) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Luyendyk Jr. had been dating a woman named Sydney Stempfley for over a year, breaking up with her just two nights before the big reveal.

Stempfley seemed to air her thoughts on Twitter, tweeting a comment that said The Bachelor would be “perfect for @ariejr up until it comes to choosing just one.”

The show would be perfect for @ariejr up until it comes to choosing just one 😂 — Sydney Stempfley (@sydneystempfley) September 4, 2017

The source added that Luyendyk Jr. would attend work events with Stempfley but “everyone hated him.”

While Bachelor fans have been very vocal about their displeasure at the franchise’s latest choice, it remains to be seen what the ratings have in store for the show’s next season, which premieres in January 2018.

