Are These ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Stars Getting Their Own Show Amid Series Feud?

Are Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus getting their own Teen Mom spinoff? The Teen Mom 2 cast members alluded on social media to possibly getting their own reality show amid all the drama packed into the new season of the MTV reality show.

Fans who stay abreast of the drama on social media in between seasons know that DeJesus and cast mate Kailyn Lowry have not stayed quiet concerning their feud. Much of the drama escalated at the reunion taping in October after DeJesus started dating Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although DeJesus and Marroquin have since split, the other cast members took sides during the feud, with Evans siding with DeJesus, while Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska sided with Lowry.

In a sneak peek clip of the upcoming reunion, Lowry, Messer and Houska had a sit-down chat with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman to see what has to be done so that they don’t need to quit the show.

“So, what do we do about Jenelle [Evans] and Briana [DeJesus]?” Lowry asks Freeman, while Messer and Houska remain silent. “So that we don’t feel like we have to walk away from the show.”

After the footage aired, Evans took to Twitter to pitch her idea.

So I’ve decided that me and @_BrianaDejesus should just have our own show. #ProblemSolved 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) May 10, 2018

“So I’ve decided that me and [Briana DeJesus] should just have our own show,” she wrote, adding a hashtag for “Problem Solved.”

DeJesus replied, in a tweet that has since been deleted, “Pbri&jenelle take over the world.”

While there is no official word from MTV to indicate that the potential spin-off is anything other than a suggestion, the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 is sure to pack in the drama. In the sneak peek, MTV also included previews of feuds between Lowry and DeJesus as they argue about Marroquin.

DeJesus says Lowry is “salty that Javi is moving on,” but Lowry insists she does not care.

“I don’t give a s— that he moves on!” Lowry is seen yelling during the filming of the reunion special.

“Don’t be disrespectful. I’ll smack the s— out of you,” DeJesus snaps back while carrying daughter Nova.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 started on Monday, with Lowry and DeJesus’ feud at the center. DeJesus and Marroquin tried denying they were in a relationship, but there were plenty of hints of a relationship that was more than platonic. They even stayed in the same hotel suite during a trip to Florida.

“We’re just having fun,” Marroquin said, adding that Lowry “minds everything, but I don’t care. [He and DeJesus] aren’t doing anything.”

Messer saw how close the two were getting, which made her “feel super uncomfortable,” adding, “I just don’t want [Lowry] to feel betrayed. I just think it’s Girl Code kind of.”

Lowry and DeJesus’ feud spilled over into epic social media rants, as DeJesus and Marroquin confirmed in October 2017 they were romantically involved. They split in January, citing their different priorities and living in different states.

“We have a reunion next month. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen,” Lowry said on her podcast Coffee Convos recently. “I don’t know if they’re going to have to separate us. I don’t know how Leah and I can sit in the same room as Jenelle. At this point it’s not drama between the cast mates. You’re talking about our children. At that point, Leah and I probably want to throw hands. But it’s not worth it. Just keep her away from us.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.