Are Kylie Jenner and Drake Together? New Report Suggests They Were ‘Never Too Far Away’ From Each Other

Drake and Kylie Jenner were reportedly close and flirting with each other during his birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Jenner, who recently broke up with rapper Travis Scott, was “never too far away” from Drake. The makeup mogul and Scott are parents to daughter Stormi Webster.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.

The source said Jenner, 22, also spoke with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons. Jenner was “drinking Mod Sélection Champagne and really seemed to be living her single best life.”

Another source said Drake, who turned 33 Thursday, and Jenner “spent a lot of time talking to each other” at the party.

“They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” the second source said. “They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, was also reportedly at the party with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The second source described the party as “amazing,” adding, “Drake was working the room and having an awesome time talking to everyone and he spent time with his OVO crew. Drake also surprised his guests with McDonald’s French fries and cheeseburgers.”

Jenner and Scott reportedly broke up for good earlier this month. Despite the split, the two are still spending time together as they co-parent Stormi, who was born in February 2018.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” one source previously told Us Weekly about their relationship. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

Jenner, who rarely responds to gossip on social media, did address the break-up in a tweet.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote on Twitter.

One source previously told Entertainment Tonight Jenner got “exactly what she’s always wanted” by becoming a mother.

“Kylie has exactly what she’s always wanted: a child and to be a young mother,” the source explained. “Although she hopes things with Travis do work out, she knows she’ll be OK if they don’t.”

As for Drake, he has had a roller-coaster relationship with the Kardashian family. He performed at Jenner’s Sweet 16 party in August 2013 and attended the family Christmas Eve party in 2015. However, things took a negative turn when Pusha T, a frequent collaborator with Kim Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West, recorded diss tracks with Drake as the target. In December 2018, West wrote a series of now-deleted tweets complaining about Drake following Kardashian on Instagram.

