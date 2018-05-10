Exclusive: Antonio Cromartie Is ‘Good’ on Kids After Birth of 14th Child

Antonio Cromartie might famously be father to 14 kids, recently welcoming his sixth with wife Terricka in August, but that doesn’t mean he’s looking to make that 15.

The famous football family stars in the USA Network reality show, The Cromarties, and opened up about raising their family on television exclusively to PopCulture.com prior to the premiere of a new season on Tuesday, May, 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

When asked if the couple was thinking of adding any new members to the family after the birth of daughter Jhett, Antonio quickly responded, “We’re good with what we have.”

“We have a lot of juggling to do as is,” Terricka echoed.

In this day and age, where parent-shaming is all too pervasive, the couple was a little nervous about showing every detail of their parenting on television prior to the series premiere of their show last season.

“We weren’t really too sure about how people were going to perceive us,” Terricka told PopCulture, “but we’ve gotten a lot of positive [feedback] in regards to our show, just about parenting, because Antonio and I are taking on parenting at every single level.”

Terricka also gets a lot of requests for advice about parenting from fans.

“I always let people know we don’t always have all the answers, you know, we make mistakes as we go,” she told PopCulture. “There’s no right or wrong way to parent, and you’ve just got to jump all in and try to make the best decision for your kid.”

The reality series family wasn’t always so calm when it came to making the right parenting moves.

“I think I’m a little bit more laid back [about parenting now],” Terricka admitted. “I allow my kids to experience a little bit more and try to learn on their own, whereas before I was stopping everything. I wouldn’t let our oldest do this because of fear of them getting hurt, or I wouldn’t let them try this food because of allergies. Now I’m a little bit more easygoing. I sit and I just laugh at the things that they do and just enjoy it.”

She continued: “Now we just live in the moment more. And we just sit and enjoy them being babies and kids, because we know that before we know it, they’re going to be older and we’re going to miss those moments.”

The Cromarties premieres a new season on Tuesday, May, 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

