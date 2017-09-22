Anna Duggar Shares New Details About Her Newborn

Anna Duggar, wife to Josh Duggar, is opening up about settling in as a family of seven after welcoming her fifth child earlier this month.

“It was a long labor, but complication free and I feel really great,” Anna told Us Weekly. “It’s a blessing to have so much help from our moms and family members. Our other little ones adore Mason and want to hold him all the time!”

The couple took to the Duggar Family website on September 12 in order to announce the arrival of their newborn, Mason Garrett Duggar.

“We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him,” the post read on September 12.

“The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us,” the post added.

Anna gave birth at their Northwest Arkansas home with the help of a midwife.

“Her water broke Monday morning early and she labored all day before having Mason at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday,” a Duggar family rep said.

Anna and Josh, both 29, got married back in 2008. They are also parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2.

The two caused quite a stir on the internet after announcing that they were pregnant again. In the past couple years, Josh, the eldest of the Duggar kids, has been embroiled in both a cheating scandal and molestation scandal involving him and his sisters.

The 19 Kids and Counting cast members tackled the controversy in their pregnancy announcement.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the post began.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

