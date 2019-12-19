Angelina Pivarnick Wants Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola to Return to ‘Jersey Shore’ After Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Exit

Angelina Pivarnick has a big idea for how Jersey Shore Family Vacation should replace Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi after the original cast member announced she was “retiring” from the series earlier this month — bring back another OG! The MTV personality told Us Weekly Monday that she would love it if Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola would make her return to the Shore house, but she doubts her former co-star would take her up on the offer.

“I said this in the beginning — like, years ago — that [Giancola] should return, but she’s living her best life,” Pivarnick explained. “She’s getting married soon — good for her. She looks so amazing.”

Giancola is set to wed longtime beau Christian Biscardi in the near future, but Pivarnick revealed she’s not sure if she or any of the Jersey Shore family will be invited to the ceremony. I don’t know who she’s inviting to the wedding,” she admitted. “I don’t know if it’s right now. I don’t know if it’s this year. I think it’s next year, so I don’t know.”

Despite losing Polizzi, Pivarnick said she thinks the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast is solid still. “It’s only us,” she said. “We’re the only people that can deal with it.”

Earlier this month, Polizzi announced on her It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey podcast that she was done filming the reality series coming off of a dramatic series with Pivarnick in particular.

“I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for Season 4 if there is one. And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is… I just can’t do it anymore,” she explained. “Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

“Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. Lately, everything is so serious,” she continued. “It’s not about a team anymore. Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. I don’t want that. I’m not leaving my kids for days on end to film this show when that’s the result of it. I don’t like the turnout of it. I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as. It’s getting to be a little too much.”

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/FilmMagic/Getty