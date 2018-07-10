Angelina Pivarnick Returns for ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 2

Angelina Pivarnick is back on the Jersey Shore. The former roommate on the MTV show was spotted out and about with the rest of the cast, except for Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, while they reportedly shot for season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The Blast reports that the roommates were seen in Atlantic City over the weekend partying while Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio spun music at Harrah's. Camera crews followed the group, with a source connected to the production team confirming to The Blast that they were shooting for season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

PopCulture.com has reached out to MTV to confirm the news and will update this story with their response.

Pivarnick's reunion with the old gang would be big news, as even though she theoretically made up with her former roommates during season 1, she's still considered a frenemy on the show. During season 1, Pivarnick showed up on their Miami doorstep for the first time since walking off the show eight years ago. After a few confrontations with Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, the group made amends — but the gang sent her packing eventually.

After appearing on the first season of the reunion show, Pivarnick told TMZ that she had unfinished business with Farley, who she says was talking bad about her behind her back after they had made up during season 1.

After Pivarnick retweeted a fan's Change.org petition attempting to get her on the rebooted series, Farley spoke out in the press, something Pivarnick was surprised by since she thought they had made up.

"...But I saw Jenni going in on me in the press, saying 'Oh, Change.org, that's like to save dolphins.' 'I save cats. I'm a big animal lover. So if you're gonna sit there and come at me... Don't ever go at me with animals. Because I'm a big animal lover and I rescue cats and I rescue dogs and everything like that," Pivarnick said. "That pissed me off so bad."

"I'm not gonna sit there and belittle her and talk trash about her, but I am gonna say there's a lot of things that need to be re-hashed and spoken about. Especially at our older age where we're not little kids anymore. We're not in our 20s, we're in our 30s," Pivarnick said. "We're adults now and things should be handled differently."

"I would love to be her friend in the future, but as long as she understands she needs to respect me," she added.

Farley initially spoke about how shocked she was to find Pivarnick on the doorstep of their Miami house during season 1.

"Oh, my God -- I was dumbfounded," Farley told Too Fab. "I was spending time with my kids, it was a nice 48 hours, I go back, I'm like super excited, super refreshed -- and then she's like right there. It took a while to digest. It was literally like a car crash scene where the whole camera jerks. Like, that was my point of view when I stepped in the house and saw her there."