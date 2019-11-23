Angelina Pivarnick’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Wedding Was Loaded With Bridesmaid Drama

A Jersey Shore wedding was bound to have some drama. MTV star Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira married Wednesday at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, and the special occasion was reportedly far from a perfect fairytale occasion.

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, some the Jersey Shore personality’s bridesmaids, including the other female members of the beloved reality series, had prepared a speech roasting her. The special surprise did not sit well with the bride.

An eyewitness told the outlet Pivarnick stormed out, and later returned and was screaming at the show’s producers — who were filming the event for upcoming episodes — and refused to talk with her friends and co-stars.

Despite the hiccup, Pivarnick did walk down the aisle and officially became a married woman. The outlet reported Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Snooki all served as bridesmaids for the special day, despite tension between Farley and Pivarnick on the latest season of the show.

The co-stars were at odds on the show after JWoww accused Pivarnick of trying to kiss her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello. JWoww famously expressed her shock when an episode of the series showed her boyfriend’s interaction with Pivarnick, and it led the couple to briefly break up.

The outlet writes Pivarnick wore a strapless Castle Couture dress with white lace for the special day, which she paired with a matching veil, silver tiara and earrings. Larangeira wore a traditional black tux with a white shirt and a black bow tie.

Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino all attended the wedding and posed for photos with the bride and groom.

Pivarnick shared the news on her Instagram, along with a screencap of Entertainment Tonight‘s announcement of the wedding, writing: “Angeliner & Chris have FINALLY tied the knot!”

The couple was first engaged in January 2018. She revealed the news at the time on Instagram.

“Marrying my best friend. Sooo happy. The way he proposed was soo intimate and beautiful,” she wrote in the caption of a sweet collage of the couple. “I am excited for this year even more now!! Let the wedding planning begin. A SPECIAL THANKS TO ELLA TEIN FOR MAKING MY AMAZING RING. I AM SOOOO HAPPY.”

“I am sooooo excited about becoming a wife and having kids,” she told ET at of the engagement at the time. “We are going to work on [the kids] rather quick.”