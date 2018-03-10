Bravo Personality Andy Cohen Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend

Bravo’s Andy Cohen revealed that he has broken up with his boyfriend, Ph.D student, Clifton Dassucao, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Reporters caught up with the beloved host and producer on the set of Love Connection. When asked about his relationship status with the 30-year-old student. “Yes, I am single again,” he admitted.

Cohen was very secretive about his relationship with the Harvard University grad student. He first revealed that they were seeing each other in his memoir, Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries in 2016. He affectionately called Dassucao the “Brazilian Andy Samberg,” noting his resemblance to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor.

Cohen and Dassucao were rarely photographed together and never posted on social media with each other. As a professional in the reality TV world, Cohen takes his privacy very seriously. The two were caught in candid shots by paparazzi once, and were seen on Barry Diller’s yacht in 2016, but other than that there’s little record of their romance.

Cohen declined to give details on the break-up, saying “I didn’t sign up for a reality show.” However, he told the outlet what qualities he values in a partner.

“Someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on,” he says. “Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives.” The 49-year-old added “handsome” to the wish list as well, joking that he was looking for “Jew-FK Jr.,” an off color reference to his celebrity crush, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Seeing as how they were on the set of Love Connection, reporters had to ask Cohen if he’d be taking part in the show as a bachelor, but he said no. “I don’t want to kiss on camera,” he said. “I don’t think so.”

Love Connection returns to Fox for its second season this summer.