Andy Cohen Reveals How Bethenny Frankel Is Coping in Wake of ‘Great Loss’ of Dennis Shields

The Real Housewives of New York City executive producer Andy Cohen is remaining “in touch” with Bethenny Frankel in the wake of the “great loss” of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

It has been more than a month since Frankel’s boyfriend Shields was found dead in his New York City apartment, and RHONY executive producer Cohen has revealed how the 47-year-old reality star is coping.

“I mean, man, what a loss,” Cohen told Us Weekly. “He was a real, he seemed like a real rock and presence in her life, so I know it’s a great loss for her.”

Frankel and Shields started dating in 2016 after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, though the two had known each other for decades longer. In April, it was reported that the couple had decided to take their on-again, off-again relationship to the next level, with Shields reportedly proposing.

Just months later, however, on Aug. 10, the businessman was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment at the age of 51 from what is believed to have been an overdose of prescription medication. His death, however, has been ruled “undetermined” as a religious objection prevented an autopsy from being performed.

In the weeks and months since Shields’ death, Frankel has been open with the grieving process, frequently posting updates on her various social media accounts.

In an Instagram Story this past Saturday, the Real Housewives of New York City star shared a video of herself on a yacht in the Bahamas listening to Lionel Richie and Jill Johnson’s song, “Sail On.”

“Dennis would like this right now, he’d be happy,” Frankel said. “He would appreciate this. He didn’t care what we did. This one’s for Dennis. He’s sailing on.”

Just last week, the 47-year-old was more candid, opening up to PEOPLE about the emotional toll Shields’ death has taken on her while helping with relief efforts for Hurricane Florence.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving the process and feeling. I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it,” she said. “He embraced and applauded everything I did and cheered me on from the sidelines.”

Frankel’s loss and grieving process is expected to be featured in the upcoming season of RHONY, which recently resumed filming.