Amy Roloff’s Special Photo Prompts Engagement Talk

Amy Roloff’s Christmas wishes have some wondering if there will be a wedding in the Little People, Big World future.

The TLC cast member and boyfriend Chris Marek appear to be going hot and heavy, recently spending the holidays together, and fans think her Christmas message implies the two already consider each other “family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A very Merry Merry Christmas to you!” she captioned a photo of her and Marek hugging. “I hope your heart is filled with joy and love and you have a wonderful time with family, friends and loved ones. I’m rejoicing in the blessings in God’s gift that was given to us all on that Christmas day. From our family to you – much love, happiness and blessings and a Merry Christmas to you all.”

Fans zeroed in on the “our family” part of her well-wishes.

“Happy New Year Amy and Chris ! Did Amy get a RING for Christmas??” one fan asked.

“Come on, put a ring on it dude!” another fan commented.

Amy has been dating Marek for about a year now, after splitting from husband Matt Roloff in 2014.

If Amy were to tie the knot again, it wouldn’t be a stretch for ex-husband Matt to follow her lead.

Matt’s relationship status has changed as well since the divorce, dating girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

Before the two hooked up, Chandler worked as the farm manager at the Roloff Family Farm, where the family has lived and worked since the beginning of their TLC show.

“We enjoy the same sort of social settings, and company and friendship,” he said in an episode of Little People, Big World. “Amy and I didn’t have that. It’s different. This is a really neat person that’s full of life and I think she’s cute.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @amyroloff