Amy Roloff’s Mom Remains in Hospital With Bone Infection

Amy Roloff’s mother remains hospitalized in Michigan as the Little People, Big World star revealed she has to return home to her family on the other side of the country.

The TLC personality updated fans on mom Patricia Knight’s health Tuesday after first revealing over the weekend that she was appreciating the “days that are left” with her.

“So wonderful to see and visit w/ my Dad (90), sister and my cousin Stacy,” she wrote alongside family photos on Instagram. “Being back reminded me how much I miss them, family and friends and Michigan. I’m so bummed my mom couldn’t come home yet but needs to stay in the hospital a little longer so they can take care of an infection in the bone of her finger still.”

Roloff continued that while her mother’s heart “is weak,” she is “doing well considering.”

Leaving her hometown while her mom still isn’t back to good health-wise wasn’t easy for the TLC star.

“I was sad to have to leave already to come back home,” she admitted, saying she would be back in July for another visit.

The reality personality ended her update with a thankful message to the people who have sent well wishes over the past few days.

“Thank you to those for your prayers and encouragement,” she wrote. “I’m very appreciative of them. Appreciate moments everyday for time is but a moment and goes by fast.”

Roloff first revealed the rough time in her family on Instagram June 7, writing in part, “My mom isn’t doing so well and I need to see them. Every moment is precious the older I get and the older they get.”

“Her heart is weak though and she gets tired easily but her mind is sharp,” she continued in a subsequent update. “The transition of slowing down and not doing all she’d like to do will be hard. Just need to appreciate the moments, what she can do and the days that are left.”

