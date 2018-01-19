Amy and Matt Roloff Make Rare Appearance Together and Fans Are Losing It

Amy Roloff and her ex-husband Matt recently made a rare public appearance together and their fans are losing it.

In a new Facebook post shared by Matt and reported on by Cafe Mom, the former spouses can be seen spending time together with their “grad-babies.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Amy and I putting the grad-babies in front and center at Jacobs 21st birthday party night,” Matt wrote in a caption on his post.

Fans were happily stunned to see the couple together, with one person writing, “Love seeing family come together and make beautiful memories.Love this picture of the grandparents with their grandchildren.”

“I just love this picture of the grandparents holding there grand babies. The Roloff’s are a beautiful family God Bless you all! And Happy 21st Birthday Jacob,” another thrilled fan commented.

One follower said that “it’s nice to see a family come together for the children and put their differences aside,” before adding, “God Bless you all. Beautiful grand babies. Happy Birthday Jacob!”

While many people are showing up to compliment the exes now, just last month many of Amy’s fans were letting her know that they thought she was better off without Matt.

In a post on her Facebook page, Amy wrote, “I love this time of year – Christmas! From Christmas party w/ friends and giving, to another charity event for a NICU for a local hospital in honor of a special young girl to Portland’s zoo lights to joining friends on their new floating home watching Portland’s Christmas Ships float by. And still more Christmas days left.”

While many fans simply wished Amy seasons greetings some chided her for getting a divorce, and still others felt like the Roloff patriarch never even deserved her from the beginning.

“I watched [Little People, Big World] for years. Matt did not deserve Amy. I am glad she is happy. She has friends and she is enjoying life. I am glad she stands her ground. Keep your eye on Karen. She is out for what she can get. Merry Christmas Amy,” one fan wrote.

“Why is people giving Amy hell for moving on her with her life? What’s so wrong with that? Matt is the one who wanted a divorce not her,” commented another

One fan took a less direct approach and highlighted how happy Amy’s new boyfriend Chris Marek seems to make her.

“I wish you all the best Amy as you deserve to be happy an it shows. You have a wonderful family 2 adorable grand children, and your boyfriend Chris seems to make you smile and glow,” they wrote.

On the whole, however, the majority of Amy’s Facebook followers showered her with kindness and “Merry Christmas” wishes.