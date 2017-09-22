Amy Roloff Gets Birthday Surprise From Special Visitor

Little People, Big World cast member Amy Roloff turned 53 this week and from the looks of her social media, celebrated in style.

Sharing images to her networks of all the festivities, Roloff shared on image on Friday of a very special guest who helped her ring in another year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the grandmother shared a snapshot of her with 4-month-old grandson, Jackson Kyle, the son of Zach Roloff and wife, Tori.

“I’m over the moon the 2nd time as a grandma,” Roloff wrote. “…Jackson is growing up so fast. Love his smile and laugh and wanting to grab everything He came over to wish Grandma Amy a Happy Birthday the other day.”

Roloff also revealed she was also “thrilled seeing and visiting” with her granddaughter Ember Jean, the daughter of Jeremy Roloff and Audrey.

“She is so precious and beautiful,” Roloff captioned. “Can’t wait to post a picture or two of her soon.”

Adding the hashtags, “grandkids are a blessing” and “second act,” Roloff shared her gratitude as well, adding “God is good always.”

Since the birth of Ember Jean, fans have speculated that Roloff and daughter-in-law Audrey don’t get along. But with her son and his wife celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, rumors were put to rest as Jeremy shared in several Instagram Stories that his mother had popped by with a steak dinner for them.

Earlier in the week, Roloff also spent time with friends in pre-celebration dinners.

“No better gift then friendships. I’m blessed by these fantastic women. Thank you for hanging out [with] me,” she wrote.

Aside from her birthday celebrations, Roloff has had quite a month. The TLC star also received quite a bit of backlash from fans over her recent Instagram posts showing her focus was more on the business side of her brand instead of family.

Photo credit: Instagram / @amyjroloff

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!