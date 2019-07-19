Amy Roloff Claims Ex-Husband Matt Has Banned Estranged Son Jacob From Getting Married on Farm

Amy Roloff is fighting back against her ex-husband Matt Roloff after she said the latter banned their 22-year-old son, Jacob, from having his wedding on the family farm. In a Facebook Watch video from July 14, the Little People, Big World star revealed that because she knew she didn’t have the financial means to buy the farm from Matt, it would be best to sell and find a new house in Portland, Oregon.

“I didn’t have it and I definitely didn’t want to deplete all my cash reserves,” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But ultimately, her decision on what to do with her share of the farm boiled down to making sure Jacob would be able to marry his fiancée, Isabel Rock, on Roloff Farms. She explained that she would hand over the farm and be fully moved out by the start of November.

“When we first agreed to this back in January of 2019… I put down November 1 of 2019, because originally he had kind of suggested, ‘nope Jacob is not going to get married here,’” Amy said. “And I thought ‘Jacob not married on the farm? What is he talking about?’ All the kids got married on the farm… No way!’”

She explained that her support for her son, who no longer appears on Little People, Big World, is unconditional. “It doesn’t matter what I think about Jacob and Isabel, he is my son, she is going to be my future daughter-in-law. I love them, regardless of whatever they are doing in life and their life choices. They’re great people.”

She further revealed that her “guard went up” when she discovered Matt’s disdain with Jacob tying the knot on the farm. “To make sure that [the wedding] happens [before] November 1, they’re getting married this September.”

The relationship between Jacob and his father has turned rocky since his parents’ divorce, with an insider previously telling RadarOnline that they “don’t have the best relationship.”

“I think when his parents divorced he put a lot of the blame on his dad. His mom was hurting for a long time, and he believes Matt was the sole cause of that — like his dad is the one that blew up the whole family. I also know that they don’t really see eye to eye on a lot of things and there’s this tension between them, but they make it work. They’re both slowly building on their relationship.”

Amy said in her video that things appear to have gotten better between the father and son, with Matt even getting involved in helping Jacob choose his tuxedo.

“So now Matt is into the wedding [and he] just bought Jacob a suit and he looks fantastic,” Amy said, explaining that the rift between them “wasn’t discussed on camera.”