Amy Roloff Celebrates ‘Wonderful Birthday’ With Family and Friends in New Photos

The Roloff family came together earlier this week to celebrate Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff‘s 54th birthday. Amy shared several photos with friends and family during the party at their home in Oregon and at a restaurant.

“What a wonderful birthday day I had yesterday spending time and celebrating with lots of love with my kids, Chris and friends,” Amy wrote on Instagram on Sept. 18. “Thank you for thinking of me and sending all the thoughtful birthday wishes. I was blessed and felt loved.”

Amy celebrated her birthday on Sept. 17, which also happens to be the birthday for her daughter, Molly Roloff.

The new family photos show Amy with her boyfriend, Chris Marek, along with sons Jacob and Jeremy. Jacob’s fiancee Isabel Rock and Jeremy’s wife Audrey also joined in on the partying. Son Zachary’s wife, Tori, is also seen in the photos.

Pre-Birthday Party With Molly

Before celebrating her own birthday, Amy shared this new photo with Molly, who lives in Spokane, Washington with husband Joel Silvius.

“This girl! She was and is my best birthday present. Happy Happy 25th Birthday Molly girl! I’m so thrilled we get to share this day together. The Lord gave me the best gift ever in my life when I became a mom to you and your brothers. I hope you have a wonderful fantastic blessed day – celebrating You. Love you forever and always,” Amy wrote in the caption.

Jeremy and Isabel Visit

This photo shows Roloff with Jeremy and his fiancee, Isabel Rock. Roloff’s boyfriend Marek also snuck into the photo.

Rock, who is an artist, opened up about the “hard days” she has faced in the past in a Sept. 18 Instagram post.

“Our relationship is not perfect, but that’s what social media might make you believe. We have had our fair share of hard days. But at the end of it all, I find myself welling up at the thought of home and what that means to me after four years of loving him. It means that the closest thing to home I will ever know, is his arms. And that’s the only home I’ll ever need,” she wrote.

Blowing out the Candles

Amy also shared this photo of herself getting ready to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

The new photos did not include Roloff’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff. The two split in 2016, but he lived in a separate house on the Roloff family farm until late last year. Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, are moving to Arizona.

Babies at the Head of the Table

The family spent part of Amy’s birthday having dinner out. Notably, the youngest Roloffs are at the head of the table. Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter Ember Jean is at the back next to Amy. Jackson, Zachary and Tori’s son, is at the front. Zachary is not seen in the photo, which could just mean that he is the one taking it.

Amy with Jackson and Ember

This adorable photo shows Amy with her grandchildren. Jackson is looking right at the camera, while Ember shares an adorable smile.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my beautiful grand-daughter Ember Jean! What a fun and blessed day celebrating her! Love you forever and always,” Amy wrote on Sept. 10, when Ember celebrated her birthday.

Smiles with Isabel

In this photo, Isabel pops in with a big smile from ear to ear. “Happy Birthday Mom & Amy Whoohoo!” reads the sign behind them. There is also a bouquet of flowers behind Amy and her future daughter-in-law.

Dinner with Friends

Amy also shared a few photos with her friends. One of the women in the photo is her Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen business partner.

“She’s an awesome friend, a great business partner, she’s ‘Ethel’ to me ‘Lucy’ and we always have a great time together. Having a productive meeting planning more for Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. If you haven’t checked it out or ordered yet why not today,” Amy wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 7.

Girls’ Day Out

The last photo in Amy’s birthday gallery shows just the Roloff women – Audrey, Ember Jean, Isabel and Tori.

Tori is a professional photographer and recently shared an emotional post with a gorgeous photo of Ember.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful niece. You have lived up to your name baby girl,” Tori wrote on Sept. 10. “You are such a light in this world. You are so spunky and fun and I have loved getting to watch you grow this past year. I’m so thankful [Jackson] has a cousin so close in age and I love seeing you two together. Happy birthday Ember Jean. We love you so much pretty girl.”