Amy Duggar Shares ‘Beautiful’ Video Moment of Baby Daxton Moving Around in Her Belly

Amy (Duggar) King is continuing to document her pregnancy on social media, and she just gave fans their best look yet and little Daxton “Dax” Ryan, her first baby on the way with husband Dillon King. On Wednesday, the Counting On cousin, who is the niece of JimBob and Michelle Duggar, took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet video of Daxton moving around in her belly.

“Collect beautiful moments,” she wrote atop the video.

“We can’t wait to meet you!” she said in the video, addressing her unborn baby, who is set to arrive this November.

Four years after tying the knot on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas, King and her husband announced on April 21 of this year that they are expecting their first child together.

“BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!” she captioned a photo of herself and Dillon holding rose gold balloons. “Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!”

Speaking to PEOPLE, the couple expressed their excitement at their growing family.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” they said, with Duggar adding “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait!”

In the months that have followed, King has not been afraid to share her pregnancy journey on social media with her thousands of followers. A simple scroll through her Instagram account will find a number of baby bump photos, many alongside captions documenting the latest milestone in her pregnancy.

In a May post, she marked the moment when she had to swap out her normal jeans in favor of maternity jeans.

“Well I am retiring my skinny denim for awhile!” she wrote. “Saying hello to my 1st pair of maternity jeans today! [Style the Bump].”

King also hasn’t shied away from revealing more info about her little one on the way, announcing in early June that she and her husband are expecting a baby boy. Shortly after, while on their babymoon in Florida, they shared the name for the baby boy, later revealing that they chose Daxton as names beginning with the letter “d” is a tradition in Dillon’s family.