Amy Duggar Posts Video of Grandma Mary After Her Passing at 78

Following her sudden death at the age of 78, Amy (Duggar) King is remembering her “best friend,” grandma Mary Duggar, with an emotional tribute on social media.

King, who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, shared a video of Mary to her Instagram account early Monday morning to pay her respects to her late grandmother, who passed away on Sunday, June 9 at the age of 78.

The family had announced Mary’s death on their official Facebook page Sunday night, though it a cause of death is currently unclear.

“It breaks my heart to write this. My best friend passed away yesterday afternoon,” King announced the sad news. “Jesus sure took home a treasure.”

“I’m at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out. I loved her so much,” she continued. “She helped raise me, we did everything together. We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other. She was so supportive and was so excited to meet our little guy.”

“I just can’t believe she is really gone,” she added. “Thank you for the kind messages and every prayer lifted up for our family and I during this difficult time. My heart just hurts and my life will never be the same.”

“Mema you will always be so precious to me and you were such a light who impacted so many lives,” she concluded. “You lived joyously, and beautifully..and I will miss you every single day.. I know though you are in perfect peace and we will see you again.”

A “successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty,” Mary, known as Grandma Mary Duggar, made frequent appearances on the Duggar family’s TLC series, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On.

She is survived by her daughter Deanna and son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

News of her death comes just weeks after King and her husband, Dillon King, announced that they are expecting their first child together. In their announcement, the couple had stated that they are “completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!”

Baby King is expected to arrive sometime in November and will join a host of new baby Duggars set to make their entrance into the world this fall.