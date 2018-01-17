Ami Brown on Beating Cancer After Dropping to 77 Pounds: ‘I Am so Appreciative of Food’

She beat cancer and now Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown is excited about getting back to the normal routines in her otherwise semi-unusual life.

That includes eating.

The 54-year-old battle began in the spring of 2017 with a survival chance of only 3%, but after months of aggressive treatment Brown completed her treatment on Dec. 21 and at just 77 pounds, according to a report in the upcoming issue of PEOPLE magazine.

The radiation made it nearly impossible for her to eat, which caused the life-threatening weight loss, but in just a month she has gotten back up to 104 pounds, a number that she is so excited to have regained.

“I’m still a little weak and tired and I get a little sicky, but I do some walking around the house now,” she said. “My last treatment was Dec. 7 and it took about a month for the pain to go away. It was so bad and the radiation treatment hurt so badly. To take a sip of water just hurt so bad and I couldn’t eat anything. It progressed in strength, the hurting. I went from ice cream and mashed potatoes and stuff to nothing at all. I’d like to develop a protein sucker for people. But now I’m so hungry. I used to not be a big food person but now I am so appreciative of food.

“Chicken, salmon, meatloaf, rice and enchiladas. It was so hard just to get to 80 lbs. and then 90, to actually get to 100 was incredible.”

The treatments had taken many twists and turns for Brown. Her second round of treatment was halted post-Thanksgiving before it was completed.

At that point, there was genuine concern that her lung cancer would overcome her.

Soon thereafter, it was reported that she was going to complete her treatment, which ultimately was her last.

The mother of seven said that she was prepared for the cancer-free diagnosis.

“I was expecting great news,” she said. “I could just feel it.”

Despite the bill of health and all signs of the cancer being gone– tumors that had spread through her chest and back — she will still be a frequent visitor to the hospital.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not,” she said. “It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith.”

With Ami regaining strength, it would appear more likely than not that fans could be closer to Season 8 of the Discovery Channel favorite.