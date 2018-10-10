‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Jael Strauss Diagnosed With Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Jael Strauss, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model, revealed earlier this month that she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

The 34-year-old, who finished sixth on the eighth season of ANTM in 2007, announced the rapidly progressive metastatic inflammatory breast cancer diagnosis on Oct. 4.

“I was gonna write some long thing but some of you guys deserve to know, On October 2nd I was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer,” she wrote on Facebook. “It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable. With treatment it may prolong my life longer than the ‘few months’ doctors said I could make it.”

“I don’t want to die,” she continued. “I need another one of those miracles that I got back in 2013.”

The “miracle” she referenced is likely pertaining to her sobriety; in August, the model celebrated five years of sobriety.

“Miracles are real, Recovery is possible for everyone no matter how far gone you think you are, We are never too broken to be put back together, Service work feels better than the greatest high, Sobriety makes you weirder not normal,” she wrote at the time in an Instagram post. “And I’d be dead if it weren’t for all the love and forgiveness I’ve been showered with by my friends and family.”

Some of Strauss’ friends created a GoFundMe page for her, revealing that she has begun chemotherapy treatment, but that she will soon be let go from her job and will lose her health insurance.

“She has just begun chemo, but we do not know how things will play out. What we do know is that Jael is putting all of her energy and drive into fighting this insidious disease and can use as much support and love as possible,” the page reads in part. “… She has created ‘gofundmes’ for literally dozens of her friends, and it is now time for us to pay her back. We have the chance, and honestly the obligation, to step up and return the favor.”

The page has reached over $8,000 of its $15,000 goal. In an update posted this week, Cody Haynes, Strauss’ partner, said that Strauss was set to undergo her second round of chemotherapy.

“She has continued to fight and has maintained an optimistic outlook throughout her treatment. Thank you all SO much for the amazing outpouring of support! The road ahead may be quite long and challenging at times, and your continued support, love and prayers are needed,” Haynes wrote.

Strauss revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday that a cancer relief fundraiser will be held for her in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 13.