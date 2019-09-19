‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Kodi Lee Shares Message for Fans After Season 14 Finale

Following his big victory on Wednesday night, America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee has shared a message for fans after the Season 14 finale. In a post featuring photos of himself from the show’s final episode, Lee thanked fans in the post’s caption, expressing his disbelief.

“Thank you so much for all the votes!!!! I can’t believe I’m the winner of #agt !!! I felt your love and support all season and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!!!!” he wrote alongside the hashtags, “AGT finale,” “love” and “changing the world.” The post inspired many of Lee’s fans, who have since commented on the post.

“This was such an amazing journey to watch. I’ve followed from the start, but I just rewatched every performance. They were just as emotional and just as amazing this time around!!! Thank you for sharing your gift with us!!!! We don’t deserve you!”

“I used your audition tape at work when there was hostility amongst the staff. Tensions were high, but after they all saw your performance, there wasn’t a single person who did not have tears running down their face,” another fan wrote. “Seconds after they were no longer upset and it turned out to be a great day. You make this world a better place and deserve all the blessings in the world.”

“Congratulations!! Well deserved!” someone else said. “Cant wait to see you perform either here at home or we may make the trip to Vegas!!”

“Congratulations Kodi! I prayed for you to win since the first time I heard your voice,” one other fan wrote. “The songs you have sang and the way your beautiful voice has portrayed them has made me look at certain things in life so much differently. I thank you for sharing your voice with the world. We are all so happy you did! You deserve every bit of this win and I am so happy and proud of your bravery!”

“You are such an inspiration! I balled when terry announced your name tonight, not that I was shocked at all,” the fan went on to add. “I was just so happy!! You were so right when you said people need to hear your voice and your music, the world needs more people like you! Also just like you I want the world to be a happier and better place! I love you Kodi Lee! God took some special time creating you!”