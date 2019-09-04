‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch 12-Year-Old Ansley Burns Stun With Carrie Underwood ‘Cry Pretty’ Performance

Ansley Burns has had a bumpy season on America’s Got Talent, and her performance of Carrie Underwood‘s “Cry Pretty” certainly gave viewers and the judges something to talk about. The 12-year-old singer has been the comeback kid of the season after she was eliminated during the Judge Cuts around. only to come back as a wild card. She later found herself in the bottom three, making it to the semifinals after getting the Dunkin Save.

The young performer chose to show off her country roots during Tuesday’s semifinals round with her performance of Underwood’s emotional track, singing around a beautifully decorated stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Burns clearly has an impressive voice, many viewers had mixed reviews for the young singer’s performance.

Sean Hayes, who appeared on the episode as the semifinals’ first ever guest judge, complimented the girl’s impressive skills and comparing her to Karen Carpenter. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell were less enthusiastic, critiquing her song choice and her set design.

Fans also had a lot to say about the performance, with many thinking she made a mistake with tonight’s choice of song.

Ansley is really good but is no one really going to talk about how she clearly messed up? #AGT — Julianne (@juliejustdance) September 4, 2019

Ansley should have never this far. Sorry to be harsh, shes rly cute, but was off almost the whole song #AGT — Sarah Dunbar (@Sarah13638244) September 4, 2019

Please be kind to Ansley Burns. I thought she did great. Hateful words can devastate. #AGT — Jeremy Rexan (@DragonRex2) September 4, 2019

Burns’ performance is the second Carrie Underwood cover performance to be performed during the Season 14 live shows. The Detroit Youth Choir wowed the judges and viewers during the quarter finals with their rendition of “The Champion.”

Along with Burns, Tuesday’s episode saw 10 other acts showcase their talents on the first round of the semifinals, including Benicio Bryant, Tyler Butler Figueroa, Eric Chien, Jackie Fabulous, Robert Finley, Kofi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Greg Morton, Greg Morton, the Messoudi Brothers and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

It remains to be seen if Burns will gather enough votes to secure one of the five spots for the finals in two weeks. The results for the first five acts qualifying for the finals will come during Wednesday’s results show. The other five acts will be announced next week ahead of the finals in two weeks.

Wednesday’s show will also feature the return of Season 12 winner and ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer for a special performance on the stage, along with Season 12 finalist, comedian Preacher Lawson.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.