‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Crowns Shin Lim the First Winner

The first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions ended with crowned Shin Lim the first winner.

Twelve acts reached the two-hour finale, including singers Christina Ramos, Paul Potts, Susan Boyle, Angelica Hale, Kechi Okwuchi and Brian Justin Crum. Singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, who already won AGT Season 12, also reached the finale.

The other acts in the finale were knife-throwing team Deadly Games, sand artist Kseniya Simonova, comedian Preacher Lawson and magicians Lim and John Dorenbos.

The Top Five were Ramos, Lason, Lynne Farmer, Deadly Games, Simonova and Lim.

Lim and Lynne Farmer, both previous AGT winners, made the final two.

Fans at home were shocked by the win. Many were crushed to see Boyle eliminated early.

How the hell did Susan Boyle NOT make the top 5?!?!

Darci Lynn??? Really?!?!#IWantARecount#AmericasGotTalentTheChampions#AGTFinale — Edward Ramos (@RamosAthletics) February 19, 2019

I love @ItsDarciLynne. I think she is incredibly talented. I don’t agree with her going through to the top 5 especially over Susan Boyle and @JonDorenbos. It what world. Should be live voting. #AGTFinale — 2019-2020 Green Bay Packers #NewHeadCoach (@O10Courtney) February 19, 2019

Other fans complained that the show was not live.

Superfans who represent the 50 states determine the “Champion of the World”. FAKE NEWS. Voting for the finale should’ve been opened to the public. This special season is nothing but a publicity stunt for their favorite acts & the series. #AGTFinale #AGTChampions Yes, I’m salty. — Kira 🌙 (@datskira) February 19, 2019

If Darci Lynne wins I am never watching #AGTChampions again. This show is ridiculous. So rigged. Voting should be done live #AGTFinale — 2019-2020 Green Bay Packers #NewHeadCoach (@O10Courtney) February 19, 2019

The Champions winner was not chosen by fans at home like traditional AGT winners. Winners were picked by a panel of AGT “superfans” before the season aired. The judges also picked acts to move on using a golden buzzer each week.

Congrats! Shin Lim!! It was AWESOME!! #AGTChampions — Mimo D (@whining_mimo) February 19, 2019

The Champions finale marked a turning point for AGT, as it was the last episode of the long-running reality competition to feature judges Heidi Klum and Mel B. The two will be replaced by Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough and actress Gabrielle Union. The Champions host Terry Crews will also replace Tyra Banks as host.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment in a press release on Feb. 11. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Ahr added, “As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

I love magic and especially card tricks so I’m glad congrats Shin Lim #AGTFinale — Konetskoro@STUDYING (@konetskoro) February 19, 2019

Klum is leaving to focus on her new, untitled Amazon Prime Video competition series with her Project Runway co-host Tim Gunn. Mel B will be touring with the U.K. with the Spice Girls this June.

Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell will be returning to the judge’s table. Mandel joined in Season 5, while Cowell has been on the show since Season 11.

America’s Got Talent Season 14 will likely debut this summer.

Photo credit: NBC