'America's Got Talent' Season 15 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The country's favorite talent competition show, America's Got Talent, is officially back. Season 15 of the NBC program, which will feature a slightly different judging panel, will premiere on Tuesday night. How can you tune in to watch all of the action for yourself?

Season 15 of America's Got Talent will premiere on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. As for how you can watch it if you aren't able to do so via any traditional means (with an antenna or a cable subscription), there are still ways in which you can watch the premiere. You can check out a number of streaming platforms such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live TV in order to watch America's Got Talent's premiere live. It should also be noted that many of these services offer free trials if you are a new user. Additionally, if you don't have Hulu Live TV, the premiere will be on Hulu's traditional service the day after it airs.

America's Got Talent switched things up with their judging panel for Season 15. Both Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, who were judges on Season 14, are not returning to the show. Instead, Heidi Klum will return to the show while Sofia Vergara will be making her debut as a judge. They will join longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. In an interview with TV Insider, Vergara opened up about her new role as a judge on the NBC competition. According to the actor, joining the America's Got Talent family after saying goodbye to Modern Family was the best decision that she could have made.

When asked whether there were any similarities between judging and acting, Vergara explained, "No, it’s like nothing I had ever done before, acting-wise. Actually, I think it was the best decision that I took this [gig]. When Modern Family was ending, I was wondering what I was going to do." She added, "So when they offered me this opportunity with America’s Got Talent I thought, this is perfect because it’s completely different than when I was doing. It’s difficult, but very fun."

Like other shows such as American Idol and The Voice, America's Got Talent has been tasked with producing remote shows for the latter part of their season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vergara expressed that she's "grateful" that they're able to continue to film the season. She even noted that there's a major positive to watching the contestants perform their acts from the comfort of their homes. She explained that "now, you see the people in their own houses—it’s very intimate. And you have to also be aware that the sound is not perfect. You have to be using more of your imagination as to how this act would look on a stage."