‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B’s Ex Stephen Belafonte Bashes Abuse Allegations in New Interview

Stephen Belafonte is denying allegations made against him by ex-wife and former Spice Girls member Melanie “Mel B” Brown after accusations of abuse made in her new book, Brutally Honest.

In a new interview with DailyMail TV, Belafonte denied her accusations that he physically abused her, forced her into sexual situations she was uncomfortable with, and held sex tapes over her head before and during their 10-year marriage, which ended in 2017.

“She said horrifically bizarre things, that I beat her, I ran a pornography company, I was a sex trafficker, I beat our dog, random things to garner some attention,” he said of his ex, adding that the allegations were made in order to get full custody of their daughter in the split. “I could not stop what Melanie started. She made these allegations to get a tactical advantage. She wanted everything, all the money and full custody of Madison.”

He continued, “She knows when she goes out and makes these allegations, they’re going to go everywhere, she did it purposefully. She did it to try to bash me so I would have to take her deal. But she doesn’t understand one thing about me – I could lose it all, but I’m never gonna lose my daughter. When she took her away I just had to work harder to get her back.”

Belafonte bashed the America’s Got Talent judge’s new book as “lies,” and even vowed to the outlet that he would give his ex-wife his share of their $7 million home if she could produce evidence of his abuse.

One night Belafonte pointed to especially was that of Dec. 14, 2014, which was just before she appeared with bruises all over her body at the finale of The X Factor UK. Brown has alleged in the past that the marks were due to a brutal beating from her then-husband.

But Belafonte claims that those statements are not true, saying, “She has said I put her in the hospital and I beat her so bad that she was in there for six or seven days. That’s an open and shut case. You show the hospital records, the judge says wow and then I am the scumbag that she says I am because she has the proof. But what she did was very tricky. She made all these allegations and then she won’t show the hospital records.”

He added that he wants Brown to present evidence publicly.

“I’m not interested in my version against her version,” he said. “I’m just interested in the facts presented in court, that Melanie buried.”

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage