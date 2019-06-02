‘America’s Got Talent’: Kodi Lee Will Not Face Performing Restrictions While on Series

America’s Got Talent‘s first Golden Buzzer of the season is already getting offers to advance his career outside the show.

Kodi Lee, a 22-year-old, blind and autistic singer, left audiences and the judges of the NBC competition series in tears following his performance. New judge Gabrielle Union was so moved by the performance she awarded the performer with the season’s first Golden Buzzer of the season, securing a spot for him in the upcoming live shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Lee is still being allowed to perform back home in Southern California as he participates on the show, so as to not get away with his promising career on the stage.

Sources told the outlet his contract does not put a restriction on Lee’s performing, despite him already set to perform on the show.

The publication writes that as long as Lee shows up for his scheduled events for the show and filming schedule — and is not seeking press for an unfair advantage — he is free to continue performing any previously scheduled concerts.

“…many AGT contestants make a living off their art, so it wouldn’t be right for the show to keep them from that,” one source told the outlet.

The singer walked into the stage alongside his mother, Tina, when she broke the news to judges Union, Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel that her son was blind and autistic, as well as his passion for music from a very early age.

“I realized he’s an entertainer. Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life playing music,” Tina told the judges ahead of Lee’s performance.

Lee shocked audiences and viewers with his cover of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You,” which he played on the piano.

“What just happened there was extraordinary, I mean really extraordinary. I don’t know what it’s like to live in Kodi’s world. All I can tell is you obviously have an amazing relationship the two of you and your voice is absolutely fantastic,” Simon Cowell after Union awarded Lee with the Golden Buzzer. “You have a really beautiful tone. Thank you so much for trusting us on this show. I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.