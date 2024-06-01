'American Pickers': Rob Wolfe Fires Back at Frank Fritz Supporter Backlash

American Pickers fans have been rough talking star Mike Wolfe due to his cold response to Frank Fritz's exit from the series months ago. The former TV partners have been going through a bit of a slow reconciliation in the wake of Fritz's stroke and are in a far better place today amid Fritz's recovery. Still, there are plenty of critics out there.

In a recent profile in the Des Moines Register, Mike Wolfe's brother Rob Wolfe took a moment to talk about the backlash from American Pickers fans and supporters of Fritz. Rob Wolfe was the substitution for Fritz on the series, hitting the road with his brother once the show returned without Fritz.

"My brother taught me well: Don't pay attention to any of that," Wolfe told the Des Moines Register. "It's always gonna be there. You're always gonna have somebody out there that's gonna be a hater."

For Rob Wolfe, his ascension on the show is a bit of a second act for him and he hopes to set his legacy in stone from here. "Look at it this way: Out of every 10 people, you might have one person that's a hater and nine that love it," he added. "So don't focus on that one person. Focus on the good."

Luckily he is made of similar stock to his brother, Mike Wolfe. He carries a lot of knowledge about "picking" and the antique game as it exists today. So he's bringing a classic pedigree to the show while also trying to learn newer aspects of the world.

"I read more, a lot more. And I'm searching out information constantly, all the time," he said. "I definitely don't want to be the person that says I don't know where that came from, or I don't know anything about that, I feel like I failed myself at that point."

The main goal is to share his success over the years with a new generation. "You can become a welder and make $250,000 a year. That's pretty damn good living in America," he adds. "You can become a guy that builds cars for a living. You can make a million dollars a year doing that if you're successful. But you got to get those kids in that mindset."