‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Reveals Incredible Donation to Kentucky Tornado Relief

American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe made a heartfelt post about the historic tornados that ravaged the southern U.S. this weekend, and the ongoing relief efforts. He also revealed how he is trying to help, including a massive donation through his company Antique Archaeology. He encouraged others to give what they can.

Wolfe’s post included three photos of the devastation in Kentucky – the state the suffered the most damage from these tornadoes – along with one older picture for context. He wrote: “Saturday morning changed the lives of thousands of people. It’s hard to grasp the idea that this was the longest tornado in U.S. history covering six states – with Kentucky being the hardest hit. The toll these tornadoes have left on communities, businesses, families, and individuals is so large that each hour we’re learning more about its devastation. This storm has and will forever alter families for generations.”

“From the simplest needs to the most extreme, every donation makes a large impact,” Wolfe went on. “In a relief to help, [Antique Archaeology] is donating $10,000 to the [United Way of Southern Kentucky]’s recovery fund that is being distributed directly to families impacted by the tornado. I’ve always believed that we are here to take care of each other and this is the time when our neighbors need us most.”

“There are many ways to help – no matter how big or small,” Wolfe wrote. He concluded by providing a link to some helpful resources for tornado relief, writing: “God Bless and Stay Safe.”

The United Way of Southern Kentucky is working around the clock to help rebuild in the state, both by accepting volunteers and donations and then relaying those resources to the people in need in the most efficient way possible. At the time of this writing, the organization is still asking for help in any form, and offering new incentives to donate or volunteer.

The work that needs to be done in Kentucky ranges from organizing food, shelter and medical care for survivors to the ongoing search for more survivors, and everything in between. According to a report by NPR, searchers are still going from house to house and sorting through debris in an effort to find over 100 people who are still unaccounted for after the storm.

“Yes [we’re] still in rescue and recovery,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday. “But that doesn’t mean we’re not starting the process of clearing out cleaning up and then rebuilding.”