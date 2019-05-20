‘American Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Appears on Finale After Album Drama

After last year’s American Idol winner Maddie Poppe shaded the show for a presumed lack of support earlier this season, the “Whirlwind” artist appears to have mended fences with her Idol past.

Appearing on the finale to promote the new album, which dropped just last week, Poppe didn’t perform, but did get to share her thoughts on the new group of performers, joking that she couldn’t believe the talent of the Laine Hardy, Madison VanDenburg and Alejandro Aranda, all competing for America’s vote in the finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Poppe’s displeasure with the show came after not being booked to perform during the live portion of the season, despite releasing her album just days before the finale.

In contrast, third place finalist Gabby Barrett was booked to perform her new single, “I Hope,” on the Idol stage on May 5, where she announced she had signed with Warner Brothers Nashville.

“Was waiting for ‘ALSO from last week, our Season 16 winner has an album coming out May 17th,’” Poppe wrote on Twitter at the time, adding later, “Unfortunately, I won’t be returning to perform for the finale.”

Fellow Idol alum Ada Vox came to Poppe’s support, adding on Twitter, “I’m so glad that Gabby is getting to perform her single “I Hope” on [American Idol]. It’s so great seeing contestants doing well and getting to come back! But… Why is Maddie not going back to perform a song off of her album that’s dropping just days before the finale?”

Ahead of Sunday’s 3-hour finale, Poppe opened up to HollywoodLife about what it would be like to pass on the torch to a new winner.

“It is very scary, to be honest, but also it’s like, I think it’s time,” she told the outlet. “It’s like now, it’s like as much as I loved talking about American Idol, it’s like now I’m not going to be interviewed about that. It’s going to be more about my music and what I’m really up to.”

As for her pick of the season? The “Going Going Gone” artist had to go with eliminated contestant Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon.

“I love Jeremiah,” she gushed. “And I think I’m biased because we play the same kind of music, and we love the same kind of stuff, so of course I’m going to lean towards him and think I want him to win. But after meeting them all, and getting to know their personalities, and just watching them week after week, they’re all so talented, and really I can’t decide between these top three. I think they’re all so good. It’s really exciting to just watch and just to know someone else is going to be in my position I am now in a year.”

American Idol Season 18 is expected to return to ABC in January 2020.

Photo credit: