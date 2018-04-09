Reality

Twitter Scorns ‘American Idol’ Contestant’s Bilingual Performance of Beyonce’s ‘If I Were a Boy’

On Sunday night’s episode of American Idol, Michelle Sussett tried to impress the judges with a unique, bilingual version of Beyonce‘s “If I Were a Boy.” While Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were all impressed with her unique take on the song, Twitter was less impressed.

“She really up there butchering Beyoncé’s song,” one person wrote.

“Omg this girl is so bad AND THADDEUS COULD HAVE GONE [Through],” another wrote, bemoaning about her getting a slot instead of a previous contestant.

“This is kind of horrible,” another added.

“Why is this girl still around…… sorry but….” one fan who was unimpressed with Sussett wrote.

Another fan thought she was “pitchy.”

A few viewers were puzzled by the song choice. If she wanted to sing in Spanish, why not choose a song from Jennifer Lopez or Shakira?

Not all Twitter reviews were negative though. There were a couple of words of praise.

While Twitter fans had mixed reviews, the comments from the judges were all positive. Perry did have one critique though. She suggested Sussett slow down to take better advantage of her pipes.

Photo Credit: ABC / Eric McCandless

