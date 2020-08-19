'American Idol' Reveals Which Judges Are Returning for Season 4, and Fans Have Thoughts

On Monday, ABC announced some amazing news about American Idol's upcoming season. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all set to return for the singing competition's fourth season, which will be the 19th overall season of the show (the first 15 seasons aired on FOX). American Idol mainstay Ryan Seacrest will also serve as the host of the program once again. In light of this news, many of the show's fans took to Twitter in order to express their excitement.

"American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire — and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement, according to TV Line. "There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest." Trish Kinane, American Idol's showrunner, added, "Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent. Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season."

Fans couldn't help but rejoice over the good news about the judging panel via social media. Based on what fans are saying, they're so excited to see Perry, Richie, Bryan, and Seacrest back in action for Season 4 of American Idol.