‘American Idol’ Contestant Nate Walker Returns to Sing After Being Hospitalized

American Idol contestant Nate Walker could feel his chance at being a star slipping through his fingers as he was rushed to the hospital due to complications with his voice.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC singing competition, Walker began to experience concerning symptoms while practicing with his group round peers Logan Johnson, Gazzie White and Ruthie Craft that prompted EMS personnel to rush him in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I lost my voice, and my head was just pounding,” he told the paramedic examining him. “Then my stomach started to hurt really, really bad.”

Leaving his group wondering what they would do at the last minute, mentor Bobby Bones advised them, “My advice is that you’re now a trio. Don’t leave a spot, like when you’re practicing, you’re practicing as a trio now.”

Craft was at a loss as to what her group would be able to turn out with just a few hours to change their arrangement and get enough sleep.

“Growing up watching American Idol, I always told myself I wouldn’t be one of those schmucks that gets stuck going in the last group of the night and doesn’t get any sleep,” she told the cameras. “But then here I am, the last group of the night. It’s just a lot and I’m one of the schmucks.”

“I would put us at the bottom,” White told when asked about her group’s placement among the others at the time.

Luckily enough, Walker returned to his group after just two hours at the hospital, explaining, “A whole bunch of doctors gave me the medicine that I needed. My voice is still scratchy, but you know, I’m good.”

The troubles with his voice continued during the rehearsals, however, with him asking to give an abbreviated verse during the group performance and being shut down by the show’s vocal coaches.

“Basically, you’re saying, ‘I’m ready to go home.’ I mean, I don’t think you are, but that’s what this is,” she told him. “You get sick, you have to do it.”

The Pittsburgh singer decided to go forward with his plan of singing about half the verse he promised, which the judges called out immediately, with Luke Bryan explaining that “in fairness to the others,” he would need to sing the full part once more.

“Sing for your life,” Katy Perry advised him.

Despite some scratchy vocals, the judges decided the entire group decided to make it through to the next round.

“I feel very lucky to be here right now,” Walker said after getting the good news. “I’m just so grateful that they let me through. Most people don’t get this opportunity, second chance.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC