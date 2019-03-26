‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Brought to Tears at Surprise Proposal

Love is in the air on American Idol!

Judge Katy Perry was brought to tears in Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC singing competition after contestant Johanna Jones’ boyfriend Matt surprised her following her Hollywood Week performance, dropping to one knee and proposing in front of everyone.

“My mom and dad are here, they’ve always believed in me and my music. But I wish my boyfriend, Matt, could be here,” the unsuspecting singer said before her performance. “He’s the most supportive, loving, awesome guy I ever met.”

She added to the producers, “I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I think he’s probably the one. But we don’t need to tell him that quite yet. And I don’t know if he knows that, but I know.”

Jones revealed that it “broke his heart” not to see her perform in Hollywood, but that he couldn’t get away from his exams in school.

“If I could tell him I got a ‘Yes,’ I just know he’d be so happy and so proud of me,” she continued.

Needless to say, when Matt walked on stage after she finished her final performance of the week, the singer looked completely stunned, hugging him and crying as he took out a ring box and got down on one knee.

“I couldn’t wait another day,” he told her. “Johannah, you’re the love of my life. Will you marry me?”

Perry, taken over by the romance of the moment, fell to the ground crying, only to be helped to her feet by fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“Good one there, boy,” Bryan told a beaming Matt. “Good one!”

“I took six exams yesterday,” Matt told cameras later with his bride-to-be. “I drove 11 hours this morning just to get here.”

“Matt is the most amazing man I ever met,” Johanna added. “No matter what happens, I’m going home smiling tonight.”

“Why wont someone love me like that?” Perry cried to her fellow judges after joking, “I need makeup!”

What she didn’t know is just shortly after the moment was filmed, Perry would have a very similar story herself! On Feb. 14, the songstress’ longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom proposed during a romantic Valentine’s Day helicopter ride.

“We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends,” Perry shared soon after on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “He did so well.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC