‘American Idol’ Announces Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie as Judges

After months of delays, deliberations and desperation, American Idol has finally locked down all three of its judges.

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will join Katy Perry as the three judges on the reboot of the classic singing competition show, TMZ reports.

The decisions came in the nick of time, as filming reportedly begins on Tuesday. Sources say the show should be making an announcement any time as early as Friday night.

Bryan and Richie have both agreed to judge, but TMZ reports that the announcement could be delayed if lawyers notice any outstanding concerns.

While Perry signed on for $25 million, Seacrest reportedly signed on to host the reboot for somewhere between $10 and $15 million. Bryan will be making about $13 million, and Richie $10 million.

Other famous singers rumored to considered for the job? Charlie Puth and Keith Urban.

The reboot will air on ABC in the spring of 2018. It previously ran for 15 seasons on FOX before ending in 2016.