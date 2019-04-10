‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Says Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Love Being Engaged

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became engaged on Valentine’s Day this year, rekindling their relationship in late 2017 after initially dating for around one year.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, Perry’s fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan opened up about the couple’s relationship, sharing that the pair are taking time to enjoy their new dynamic as they gear up to say “I do.”

“I’ve gotten to meet Orlando a couple of times and they’re having fun,” Bryan revealed. “They’re just enjoying being engaged.”

“Obviously her and Orlando have been dating a while. I am so excited for them,” he added. “It’s funny, I come back to the country world and everybody is like, ‘How’s Katy Perry?’ I’m like, ‘She’s the coolest chick on the planet. She’s a dude in a girl’s body. She’s a great person with a great heart.’”

Perry previously opened up about the romantic proposal during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February.

“It was Valentine’s Day…I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter,” Perry shared.

“Very Bachelor,” Kimmel quipped, with Perry jokingly responding, “Yeah. I’m glad I don’t have to go on that show now.”

Once inside the aircraft, Bloom gave Perry a note detailing his love for her, which he intended as a distraction while he pulled out the ring box, though the move didn’t go as smoothly as he had planned.

“He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne,” Perry revealed, though she added the proposal was ultimately “really sweet.”

When they landed, Bloom surprised his bride-to-be with an engagement party to continue the celebration.

“We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends,” Perry shared. “He did so well.”

The singer first share her happy news with a photo of herself showing off her new ring, which features a pink center stone surrounded by diamonds on a gold band, as she cuddles up to her fiancé amid a fleet of red heart-shaped balloons.

A source told PEOPLE that Perry and Bloom have moved in together and are “slowly planning their wedding,” though they “don’t have a date yet.”

“Orlando always shied away from anything flashy,” the source said. “He doesn’t want a huge, celebrity wedding. But they also have many friends that are important to them. They are still figuring out the details. Katy will work with a planner.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jean Baptiste Lacroix