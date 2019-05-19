‘American Idol’ Finale: How to Vote for Your Favorite Contestant to Win

It’s down to Sunday night on American Idol, as the final three singers bring their all to the season finale to earn America’s vote.

Sunday’s 3-hour finale, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, will feature two performances from finalists Laine Hardy, Madison Vandenburg and Alejandro Aranda, as well as a host of other special guests.

Voting early is vital for fans looking to send their favorite through to the end, as one of the top three will be sent home midway through the show based on results to that point. Voting will stay open throughout the 3-hour show and close during the last commercial break.

Audience members can cast up to 10 votes per contestant online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, and through text message voting — giving them a total of 30 votes across all methods to determine the final winner.

For text message voting, each singer has a special code fans should text to “21523” to cast a vote. Here’s each contestant’s code:

Laine Hardy: text “1” to 21523

Madison Vandenburg: text “8” to 21523

Alejandro Aranda: text “11” to 21523

During the finale, Aranda will perform two original songs, “Millennial Love” and “Tonight,” while Vandenburg will sing A Star Is Born‘s “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson. Hardy will draw on his bayou roots for “Jambalaya” by Hank Williams and “Home” by Marc Broussard.

Also performing during the night’s show will be judge Lionel Richie alongside the season’s top 10 contestants, judge Katy Perry and eliminated finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and judge Luke Bryan alongside eliminated finalist Laci Kaye Booth.

Other fan favorite contestants will be singing alongside some of their favorite celebs, with Alyssa Raghu performing alongside Kane Brown, Dimitrius Graham and Adam Lambert singing a duet, Wade Cota and Walker Borroughs singing alongside Weezer and Montell Jordan shaking things up alongside Margie Mays and Austin Michael Robinson.

American Idol‘s season finale airs Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

