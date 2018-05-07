‘American Idol’ Fans React to Shocking Elimination of Two Fan Favorites

American Idol fans were shocked by the elimination of two fan-favorite singers, leaving just five others to compete for the next Idol title. Jurnee and Catie Turner are going home.

Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard moved on to the next week, making up the Top 5 for the first season on ABC. That means Jurnee and Catie Turner will not be moving on, which was sad news for their fans.

Turner did not help herself during a performance of the Prince-written Bangles hit “Manic Monday.” After flubbing the lyrics at the beginning, she recovered and finished strong, having judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan complimenting her recovery. But in the end, the 18-year-old Pennsylvania student didn’t make it to the next round.

Despite the disappointing ending, Turner thanked her fans for their support.

GUYS IM SO HAPPY I FEEL SO ACCOMPLISHED IN THIS JOURNEY TODAY? MY PERFORMANCES WERE MEDIOCRE AND I ACCEPT THAT I WAS JUST SO LUCKY TO BE ABLE TO STEP ON THAT STAGE THANK U FOR EVERYTHING EVERY SINGLE ONE OF U — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) May 7, 2018



NONE OF U FAILED ME! JUST A SINGLE VOTE MAKES ME SMILE REAL REAL WIDE — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) May 7, 2018

Jurnee sang Brian McKnight’s “Back at One” and Prince’s “Kiss” without difficulty, but she also didn’t make the cut. Michelle Sussett, who was previously eliminated, congratulated Jurnee on her performances.

“[Jurnee] was my roomate (sic) during my journey on American Idol… and I can’t feel more proud for you, you made it this far and that’s amazing I LOVE YOU JURNEE,” Sussett wrote.

@Jurnee she was my roomate during my journey on American Idol… and I can’t feel more proud for you, you made it this far and that’s amazing I LOVE YOU JURNEE ❤️❤️ — Michelle Sussett🌹 (@MichelleSussett) May 7, 2018

Bryan also had a message for the eliminated singers, wishing them the best of luck in the future.

“[Jurnee] and [Turner] are 2 special humans. The ride is just beginning. Good luck on the next chapter girls,” the country star wrote.

.@Jurnee and @hashtagcatie are 2 special humans. The ride is just beginning. Good luck on the next chapter girls. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/7sXwbwpXV5 — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 7, 2018

Here is a look at how audiences at home reacted to the shocking eliminations.

One person thought Foehner and Hutchinson should have been the ones sent home.

JURNEE AND CATIE DESERVE TO BE IN CADE AND CALEBS SPOTS AND THATS THE TEA #AmericanIdol — maddie ⋆ 26 (@STRAWB3RRYMlLK) May 7, 2018

“Catie got eliminated and I’m upset but so proud of her journey like wow you go girl. I’ll continue to love and support your music, someone hurry up and sign her, I need an album ASAP,” one Turner fan wrote.

Catie got eliminated and I’m upset but so proud of her journey like wow you go girl. I’ll continue to love and support your music, someone hurry up and sign her, I need an album ASAP 💓@hashtagcatie #FRUITFORCATIE #catieturner #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol — ghost host 👻 (@casper_0913) May 7, 2018

Catie Turner deserved to be in the Top 5. wtf I hate America — timmy (@Timbearrr) May 7, 2018

Idol is “cancelled” for this fan, even though it was renewed for a second season on ABC.

AMERICAN IDOL IS CANCELLED JURNEE WAS THE BEST WTF IM DONE DONE CANCEL THE SHOW AGAIN PLEASE #americanidol — Joe Destra (@JoeDestra) May 7, 2018

i LOVE catie turner & i wish her all the success in the world. goodnight — kat (@woahkes) May 7, 2018



Catie Turner shouldn’t have gone home — Śāvąğë 😕😕 (@Lucky_kiddo) May 7, 2018

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless